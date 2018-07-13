Crime
July 13, 2018 6:29 pm
Updated: July 13, 2018 6:34 pm

Saskatoon police warning of phone bill scam offering refunds

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are using this example of how a recent phone bill scam appears via text message.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police are warning people about a phone bill scam making the rounds across the province.

The scam reportedly informs SaskTel customers they have been over-billed through a text message and then directs the customer to click on a link to confirm their fake refund.

In other cases, the customer is taken through the steps of sending money to complete the fraudulent process.

Economic crime unit investigators are warning the public to never send money to any unverified source.

People are also reminded not to click on any suspicious links. Instead, delete the message and contact the service provider.

