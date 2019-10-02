Menu

Crime

Kingston police warn of Bitcoin scam after 2 locals reportedly taken for $25K

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:23 pm
Kingston police are urging the public to be wary of phone calls in which callers request Bitcoin payments.
Kingston police are urging the public to be wary of phone calls in which callers request Bitcoin payments. Global News File

Kingston police are issuing a regional scam alert after receiving reports that someone has been calling local residents and impersonating police officers.

Police say scammers tell the victim that their personal banking accounts, social insurance number or other information have been involved in a major fraud or money-laundering investigation.

READ MORE: Edmonton police warn of odometer rollback on used car sales

The victims are told they need to send funds converted to Bitcoin to fix the issue, according to police. There have been two reported cases of the scam in Kingston, and on both occasions, police say the scammers were able to get a total of about $25,000 from the victims.

Police want to remind the public that officers would never contact anyone requesting payment over the phone. Officers also note that police would never request any form of payment using Bitcoin.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Delhi homeowners surprised to find out their home is up for rent: OPP

If any business or corporation requests payment via Bitcoin, police stress that it is almost certainly a fraudulent request.


bitcoin, caller posing as police, Crime, Fraud, Kingston, kingston crime, kingston fraud, Kingston Police, Kingston scam, police scam, Scam


