Edmonton police warn of odometer rollback on used car sales

Edmonton police are looking to speak with people who may have unknowingly bought vehicles on buy-and-sell websites that had their odometers rolled back.

The warning comes after police arrested a man alleged of doing just that.

READ MORE: Drowning in debt, Alberta fraud victim warns some deals ‘too good to be true’

Two weeks ago, after inquiring about a vehicle that was listed on Kijiji, police said a prospective buyer began to do his own research.

Police said the buyer followed up on documentation that was provided by the seller and reached out to the auction company where the seller got the vehicle.

Through this process, police said the buyer found out the vehicle was purchased at auction with a significantly higher odometer reading than advertised by the seller.

READ MORE: Edmonton police make arrest in Kijiji cellphone scams

Police said they began investigating on Sept. 18, and have since charged 45-year-old Bruce Mawer with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Edmonton police allege Mawer may have sold multiple vehicles with altered odometers on Kijiji and other buy-and-sell platforms, and are encouraging other complainants to come forward by calling the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.