Edmonton police warning of Kijiji cellphone scams

Edmonton police are warning people selling cellphones through Kijiji to exercise caution.

According to police, four people were robbed after arranging to meet with a man who was interested in purchasing a phone.

Police said the suspect would use a fake name and phone number in order to arrange the sale. In two cases, he reportedly used a female-sounding name.

Each time, the suspect arranged to meet the buyer at Northgate Centre, North Town or the Northgate Transit Centre to complete the sale, police say.

“It was reported that, each time, when the suspect met with the seller, he asked them to unlock the phone and then robbed the seller by showing them what appeared to be a handgun in a holster on his person,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

In two instances, the seller was a lone woman, and police said the suspect got into the alleged victims’ vehicles with them before robbing them.

“On each occasion, the suspect walked away on foot after threatening the complainants by saying he had taken a photo of their licence plate and knew how to find them,” police said.

All the robberies happened between June 8 and June 18, police said.

None of the alleged victims reported the man removing his gun from his holster.

Police described the man as 20 to 30 years of age, standing between five feet seven inches and five feet nine inches tall with an olive to tan skin tone. In each incident, he reportedly wore a black baseball cap and carried what appeared to be a handgun in a holster, police say.

“Arrange to meet in a safe, visible and public location, not in your home or vehicle, bring another person with you, tell a family member or friend where and when you are doing the transaction and what time you expect to be finished and pay attention to your instincts,” Det. Calvin Mah advised residents.

“If something feels off at any point, abandon the sale.”

More tips to keep safe are available on the Edmonton police website.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.