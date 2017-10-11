Cellphone stolen from woman in wheelchair, Edmonton police looking for suspect
Edmonton police have released photos and video of a man they said stole a cellphone from a woman in a wheelchair.
The woman was waiting for a DATS bus in the area of 16 Avenue and 48 Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 4 when a man came up to her and asked to use her cellphone so he could call his grandmother.
She told police that she reluctantly handed her phone over and he ran away with it.
The man is described as in his 20s, about 5’10” and around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.