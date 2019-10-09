‘His last words will forever inspire me’: Hamilton teen’s murder helping others targeted by bullies

Devan Selvey, who was fatally stabbed outside of his school Monday, is being remembered by those who loved him as a quiet kind kid, who kept to himself but was also known as a peacekeeper.

“Devan stood up for himself but he stood up for others more than he did himself, he would put others way before him,” said Mikey Wager, the 14-year-old’s friend since the pair were in junior kindergarten.

“I want him to be remembered as a kid who stood up for what he believed in. His last words will forever inspire me.” Tweet This

Wager said Selvey’s last words overheard by his mother were “I was not raised like that.” Wager said the boy was replying to a taunt by a female student. Moments later, Wager said Selvey was stabbed in the back as he tried to escape from a group of teens who were allegedly assaulting him with bear mace.

“Saying something and doing something are two completely different things,” explained Wager, who said Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School was notified about a bullying issue with the same group of five students several times.

In fact, Wager’s father, Shawn, told Global News he’s been to the school four times and to Hamilton police at least once, to file formal complaints about bullying involving the two students — his son and Selvey.

“I’ve gone to the school, we’ve talked to the police, they all know the story and the story will come out eventually on the aspects but today we’re just talking about Devan. Devan did not deserve any of this,” he said.

Shawn said he is concerned about the bullying culture in the school and doesn’t plan on sending his own son back after what happened to his lifelong friend. He said the pair were often bullied together and Selvey’s bike was stolen back in September by the same group of students.

“I’m not sending my son into a war zone again, it’s just not going to happen.” Tweet This

Administration at the high school admitted there’s a bullying problem but said it spills out into the community as well as online.

“True transparency, you say does bullying occur in our schools and our communities, yes it does,” said Manny Figueiredo, director of education with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. “In terms of this specific case with Devan, what we’ll be sharing with the police for the investigation is what did Devan report to the staff here and how did we respond.

“And the police are asking us for all of that.”

Two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing. Two other teens were arrested Tuesday and released by police without conditions. Figueiredo said the teens were both past and present students at the school but would not comment further on their involvement with the victim.

“Once the police have finished their own inquiry investigation at a certain point, then the board will do their own safe schools investigation. So they’ll say ‘here are our policies, here are the Ministry expectations, how did we follow up and respond,'” Figueiredo added.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday evening at the school from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The football team is also holding a game Thursday night at 7 p.m. where they’ll be helping to raise money for funeral costs.

“If the heart of the incident is not caring, then the community is going to feel sad just like we are so we’re trying to put a smile on our face and remember Devan in the best light,” explained Grade 12 student Zeke Lemon.

Funeral arrangements are being made by the Selvey family and it is hoped he will be laid to rest Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, as well.