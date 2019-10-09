Menu

Canada

Date set for dismantling of wind turbines in Prince Edward Country

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 8:15 am
Date set for dismantling of PEC wind turbines
A Prince Edward County resident who has one of nine turbines on her property tells Global News she wants it to remain there and is urging all levels of government to rethink the decommissioning of the project.

Work to dismantle wind turbines in Prince Edward County, Ont., is set to begin on Oct. 15th.

READ MORE: Cancelling Prince Edward County wind project could cost over $100M, company warns

A decision that has caused many residents to urge the Ford government to rethink its decision.

“In a climate emergency, we are tearing down a wind farm? It makes no sense,” said Jen Ackerman, a Prince Edward County property owner who hosts one of the turbines.

Hundreds fight to cancel PEC wind turbine project
Hundreds fight to cancel PEC wind turbine project

The decision to cancel the White Pines Wind Project was one of the first moves of the Ford government last year. Since then, the decommissioning of the project has created uncertainty for how much the province will be compensating wpd to remove its nine wind turbines. Although Ackerman says the company is responsible for the construction of the turbines, she signed an agreement to lease a portion of her land for the development of one turbine and says she still expects some compensation over the cancellation.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not about the money. I was willing to donate the money to the County for environmental purposes,” said Ackerman.

On Tuesday night, at Prince Edward County’s council meeting, Ackerman and two other concerned residents will appeal to the County to try and save the project.

“We want to shame them,” said Ackerman.

“I don’t want the wind turbines decommissioned, and they’ll help stop climate change,” said Angela Lammes, who plans to speak at council alongside Ackerman.

According to Prince Edward County Mayor Steve Ferguson, the County had nothing to do with the turbines going up during the Liberal government’s legislation and has no say with them coming down, under the PC government.

READ MORE: Pros and cons of wind power

Ferguson says a large crane is expected to come to the County on Oct. 15th to disassemble the standing wind turbines and lay them on the ground in pieces. Those pieces are then likely to be shipped out in 2020 once the roads that lead to the site are suitable for transport trucks.

Kingstonkingston ontarioPrince Edward CountyWind PowerWind TurbinePecWhite Pines Wind ProjectPrince Edward county wind turbine
