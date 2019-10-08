Meth, crack cocaine seized by Saskatoon police during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say it has charged a man with meth trafficking after pulling over a suspicious vehicle on Monday night.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle in the area of 33rd Street West and Avenue P North at around 11: 15 p.m. and made a traffic stop.

The patrol officers noticed a passenger in the vehicle had brass knuckles and a knife, police said, adding he was arrested without incident.

Officers said a search of the man turned up 127.4 grams of meth and 4.4 grams of crack cocaine.

The 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges, including possession of meth and crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of a weapons prohibition.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

