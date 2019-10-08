Menu

Crime

Meth, crack cocaine seized by Saskatoon police during traffic stop

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 12:50 pm
Saskatoon police say they seized meth and crack cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle.
Saskatoon police say they seized meth and crack cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say it has charged a man with meth trafficking after pulling over a suspicious vehicle on Monday night.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle in the area of 33rd Street West and Avenue P North at around 11: 15 p.m. and made a traffic stop.

The patrol officers noticed a passenger in the vehicle had brass knuckles and a knife, police said, adding he was arrested without incident.

Officers said a search of the man turned up 127.4 grams of meth and 4.4 grams of crack cocaine.

The 31-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges, including possession of meth and crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of a weapons prohibition.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceDrug BustDrug TraffickingMethKnifeCrack Cocainebrass knuckles
