Canada

Kingston police searching for suspect after car crashes into house

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 8:58 am
Updated October 8, 2019 9:14 am
Kingston police searching for suspect after car crashes into home
Kingston police are searching for at least one person after a car crashed into a house on Brock St. near Frontenac St. //Dominic Owens

Kingston police are searching for at least one person after a car crashed into a house on Brock Street near Frontenac Street in the Queen’s University District.

Police got the call around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An officer said the driver of a black BMW crashed into the living room of the house, but took off before police arrived on scene.

Police are also unaware of how many people were in the car at the time of the incident.

Wards Towing was called to remove the car from the house.

Kingston man faces 15 sex-related offences involving underage girls

According to police, no one in the home was injured, but an ambulance was on scene. At least one person was downstairs when the incident occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Fire and Rescue and the tech rescue unit were called in and used t-shoring to stabilize the building. Tech rescue is a labour-intensive operation. KFR said the team members worked hard to complete the task.

Police also said the house suffered significant damage and was evacuated.

Police said the city’s engineering department will now be called in to make sure the home’s structure is OK.

Kingston man charged after high-speed chase, crash, death threat, police say

Damage is estimated at $150,000 for the building and the vehicle.

The owners of the home, who happen to live out of town, have been notified according to police.

With files from Julie Brown

 

TAGS
ygkKingston PoliceCar crashkingston fire and rescueCar Crashes Into Housecar crashes into house in kingstonQueen's university district
