Crime

Kingston man faces 15 sex-related offences involving underage girls

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:11 pm
Kingston police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing two underage girls.
Kingston police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing two underage girls. Kingston police/Twitter

A Kingston man is facing 15 charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage girls.

According to Kingston police, the offences took place between 2016 to the end of 2017.

The suspect was living with a woman who had two daughters, and during this time, police say he assaulted both girls on several occasions while the mother was not present.

Kingston police say the abuse continued until December 2017, when the mother broke up with the man and he moved out.

Police learned of the alleged abuse on Sep. 20, 2019.

The 24-year-old suspect came into Kingston police headquarters on Oct. 3, where he was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, seven counts sexual assault and two counts invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultKingston PoliceSexual Abusesexual assault kingstonkingston police sexual assaultsexual assault minorssexual assault kignston policesexual invitationundersage girl sexual assault
