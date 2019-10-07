Kingston man charged after high-speed chase, crash, death threat: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while chasing another man at dangerously high speeds in Kingston’s east end.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 5, when a man and his girlfriend visited farmland north of Highway 401 near Joyceville Road to ride ATVs.

A large crowd had gathered at the location, and police say the man noticed another man with whom he had previously had “negative interactions” in the group.

According to a Kingston police news release, the second man was drinking with his friends, and when the victim tried to get in his vehicle to leave, the suspect and his friends allegedly surrounded the vehicle to block it.

The victim was able to drive off, but police say the suspect and two other men followed him in a truck down Joyceville Road.

During the chase, police say the two drivers reached nearly 200 km/h, as the accused kept pushing his truck against the victim’s rear bumper.

Eventually, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a guardrail near the intersection of Joyceville and Middle roads, causing the truck to flip, land on its wheels and strike another vehicle travelling north on Joyceville Road.

Police say the victim stopped, hoping to help the suspect, but the suspect then got out of his vehicle and allegedly began punching the victim’s window and threatening to kill him.

Emergency services and police attended the scene after 7 p.m. and the suspect was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where he was later released with minimal injuries.

Just before 10 p.m. that same evening, the suspect was taken to Kingston police headquarters, where he was found to be over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The man was charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, uttering threats, impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Police say he was not held for bail but his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. His truck was also seized and impounded for seven days. He would face a one-year suspension if convicted.

