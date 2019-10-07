Sask. MLA Nadine Wilson given more time for assault mediation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson will have an additional two months to resolve assault charges outside a courtroom.

Defence lawyer Mark Brayford appeared on Wilson’s behalf Monday in Saskatoon provincial court, saying a mediator needs more time to work on the file.



“They suggested that it be put over to a new date for the mediation to be concluded, presumably, by that time,” Brayford said.

The matter has been scheduled for Dec. 2.

Wilson faces two counts of assault resulting from a family dispute involving her father’s health. On March 21, Wilson allegedly assaulted 87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig and her son Eric Hoknes.

Helbig is Wilson’s stepmother.

It was the last time Wilson saw her father before his death, Brayford said, and “human decency suggests this is the kind of thing that shouldn’t be litigated in the courtroom.”

If the mediator concludes the issue can be resolved, the assault charges will be withdrawn and wouldn’t appear in a criminal record search.

Mediation should be “restorative,” Brayford said, and can result in an apology, paying for any physical damages and charitable donations among other options.

After charges were filed, Wilson resigned as provincial secretary but stayed in the Saskatchewan Party caucus.

With files from David Baxter.