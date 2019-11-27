Assault charges against Sask. MLA withdrawn

Send this page to someone via email

Assault charges against a Saskatchewan politician have been withdrawn after mediation.

Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson faced two counts of assault stemming from a family dispute regarding her father’s estate.

On March 21, Wilson allegedly assaulted 87-year-old stepmother and her son.

It was the last time Wilson saw her father before his death, defence lawyer Mark Brayford said.

The charges were withdrawn on Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Brayford said mediation was appropriate in the case.

“The alternative measures mediation program is a very useful process for attempting conflict resolution, particularly between people who know each other, such as family members,” Brayford said in a statement.

“An independent agency is contracted to meet with the participants to develop a confidential plan which, if completed, will result in the charges being withdrawn. In this case, the process was successful and accordingly, today the charges were withdrawn.”

After the charges were filed, Wilson resigned as provincial secretary, but stayed in the Saskatchewan Party caucus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the provincial government confirmed Wilson will remain a member of caucus.

-With files from David Baxter