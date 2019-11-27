Menu

Canada

Assault charges against Sask. MLA withdrawn

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 5:19 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 5:59 pm
Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson is no longer facing two counts of assault after a family dispute regarding her father's estate.
Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson is no longer facing two counts of assault after a family dispute regarding her father's estate. Provided / Saskatchewan Party

Assault charges against a Saskatchewan politician have been withdrawn after mediation.

Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson faced two counts of assault stemming from a family dispute regarding her father’s estate.

READ MORE: Sask. MLA Nadine Wilson given more time for assault mediation

On March 21, Wilson allegedly assaulted 87-year-old stepmother and her son.

It was the last time Wilson saw her father before his death, defence lawyer Mark Brayford said.

The charges were withdrawn on Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Brayford said mediation was appropriate in the case.

“The alternative measures mediation program is a very useful process for attempting conflict resolution, particularly between people who know each other, such as family members,” Brayford said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“An independent agency is contracted to meet with the participants to develop a confidential plan which, if completed, will result in the charges being withdrawn. In this case, the process was successful and accordingly, today the charges were withdrawn.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson’s assault case heading to mediation

After the charges were filed, Wilson resigned as provincial secretary, but stayed in the Saskatchewan Party caucus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the provincial government confirmed Wilson will remain a member of caucus.

-With files from David Baxter

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultSaskatoon CourtSaskatchewan PartySask PartymediationSaskatoon Provincial CourtMark BrayfordNadine WilsonSaskatchewan Rivers
