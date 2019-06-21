Prosecutor reviewing assault allegations involving Sask. Party MLA Nadine Wilson, 87-year-old woman and her son

Public prosecutions are reviewing an alleged assault that is said to have taken place in a Saskatoon apartment involving an 87-year-old woman, her 62-year-old son and Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson for potential charges.

The alleged incident took place on March 21, at the apartment of 87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig and Walter Helbig, 90.

Lorraine and Walter married in 1999. Wilson is Helbig’s daughter, and had power of attorney due to Walter’s dementia.

Lorraine’s children, Catherine Heinz and Eric Hoknes describe a tense, prolonged dispute over handling their parent’s affairs. The Helbig’s lived in Candle Lake, Sask. when the issues began.

“I had been working with [Walter’s children] for quite a few years to try and get them into Saskatoon, which is where they wanted to move to,” Heinz said. “[Walter and Lorraine] knew the time was coming that they pushed it to the limits, because they loved their home, and they loved living in the country and the bush.”

In early January, Hoknes helped them move to an apartment in Saskatoon to better deal with health care at Heinz’s request.

Heinz said the family dispute centered on issues of matrimonial property, covering Walter and Nadine’s expenses, and a fear that Walter would be moved into a care home.

After the move, Heinz says she sent a letter to Wilson and her siblings updating them on the moving situation. She said she would pass along updated contact information once Lorraine and Walter calmed down from the move, and Lorraine was fearful of unannounced visits.

On March 21, Hoknes said his mom called him in a panic that Wilson had entered the apartment.

Following the incident, Lorraine told her children she heard a knock at the door, looked in the peephole, but could not see anyone. When she opened the door, Wilson allegedly pushed it open, knocking Lorraine back into a table.

After receiving the call, Hoknes rushed over. He described arriving at the apartment and finding the door propped open with the deadbolt.

“I’m looking at mom, and she says get her out. I’m looking around and I don’t see her. I go around the table and I see her sitting on the floor in front of the table,” Hoknes recalled.

“I looked at her and told her to get the bleep out.”

Hoknes said he threw Wilson’s purse out the apartment door, into the hallway, in an attempted to get her to leave. He said Wilson then initiated a physical confrontation.

During the commotion, Heinz returned from running errands.

“The neighbor had followed me in when I came in. When I turned around to ask Nadine what the hell was going on she was already gone out of the apartment,” Heinz said.

Heinz described following Wilson out of the apartment and said she was going through her purse in the hallway.

“I said Nadine, I asked you to call before coming over. She just looked up at me and the look she gave me actually sent a shiver up my spine,” Heinz said.

“I immediately went back into the apartment to get my phone and take a picture of her. I just knew it was important that I have a picture of her, but by the time I got back out she was gone.”

Shortly after the incident, Lorraine, Heinz and Hoknes gave statements to the Saskatoon Police Service,

“[The sergeant] phoned a few days later, or a week later and said that our file had been forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office,” Hoknes said.

Saskatoon Police said they will not comment on an ongoing investigation, but confirmed the file is before prosecutions for an opinion on potential charges.

Hoknes and Heinz have reached out to police for an update, but have not heard when prosecutors may come to a decision.

Global News has reached out to Wilson through her constituency office email and her lawyer, requesting comment. Neither has replied.

A government spokesperson said this is a personal matter that does not relate to Wilson’s role as an MLA, and her status in the Saskatchewan Party caucus has not changed.

These allegations have not come before court, and no charges have been laid.

Walter passed away on April 30. Lorraine now lives with Heinz in Lacombe, Alberta.