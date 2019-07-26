Sask. MLA Nadine Wilson leaves provincial secretary role following assault charge

MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers Nadine Wilson has stepped down from her position as provincial secretary after being charged with two counts of assault.

The alleged assault took place in a Saskatoon apartment on March 21 when Wilson reportedly forced her way into the suite of her 87-year-old stepmother Lorraine Kingsley Helbig.

Wilson allegedly pushed open the door, knocking Kingsley Helbig backwards into a table.

The apartment belonged to Kingsley Helbig and her late husband Walter Helbig, Wilson’s father.

Kingsley Helbig’s children Catherine Heinz and Eric Hoknes said, at the time, that the family was in a dispute over handling their parent’s affairs.

Heinz said the family dispute centered on issues of matrimonial property, covering Walter and Kingsley Helbig’s expenses, and a fear that Walter would be moved into a care home.

Wilson maintains her innocence and will remain a member of the government caucus as the charges have not been yet proven in court.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, Wilson turned herself into Prince Albert police Thursday. She is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday, Sept. 6.

— with files from David Baxter.