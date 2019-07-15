3 northern Ontario fire evacuees housed in Regina charged with assault: police

Three men, who were among the evacuees from northern Ontario, are facing assault charges regarding two separates incidents that happened over the weekend, according to the Regina Police Service.

The suspects have been staying at the University of Regina campus since arriving on July 11, where both alleged crimes took place, police say.

Police say the first incident happened at 3737 Wascana Parkway at about 7 p.m. on Friday.

It was reported that a fight broke out in one of the residence towers. According to police, a 24-year-old man had to be attended to by EMS.

Edward Dawson Wade Keeper, 19, and Darian Moose, 22, are both charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the second incident took place in another residence tower shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

During their rounds, campus security was made aware of a sound caused by a possible altercation in one of the rooms.

According to police, officers found a 28-year-old woman inside the room who appeared to be a victim of assault and who had sustained serious injuries.

Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old man, whose name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim, with aggravated assault and disobeying a court order.

The university has also reported minor property damage to carpets and some of the bedding.

All three accused appeared in provincial court Monday morning.

