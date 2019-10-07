Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after death on Paul First Nation, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead on Paul First Nation, Alta., last week.

Parkland RCMP were called to help EMS after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Paul First Nation transfer station, about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Oct. 2, police said.

An autopsy confirmed Jamie Saulteaux, 48, of Paul First Nation, died of blunt force trauma injuries, according to RCMP.

On Oct. 5, RCMP arrested Christopher Adam Appleby, 37, after search warrants and help from RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Collision Analysts.

Appleby remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Oct. 9.

