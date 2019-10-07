Federal election debate set to get underway with historic number of leaders

Send this page to someone via email

The federal election debate is about to get underway, with a historic number of party leaders set to take the stage.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will trade barbs over the course of two hours and make their pitch to voters ahead of the Oct. 21 election at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

It’s the first and only official debate taking place in English, and the only one so far to feature all six of the leaders.

No other federal campaign debate has seen as many leaders taking part.

The leaders had drawn slots for their arrival schedule to the venue and as each party bus pulled up, a wall of supporters kept about forty feet back from the entrance waved signs and cheered or jeered at the leaders.

Among them was one person in a Captain America costume and others with large models of the Earth, along with a small sea of red, blue, orange and green signs — and more than a few megaphones.

Trudeau was the only leader to arrive without his partner or spouse at his side, and his group of advisors in tow included chief of staff Katie Telford, senior advisor Ben Chin, and former principal secretary Gerald Butts — all of whom were prominently named in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The stakes are high for all six leaders, with poll after poll largely locked in place since the start of the campaign almost four weeks ago.

An Ipsos poll done exclusively for Global News found support for the Liberal Party is at 35 per cent among decided voters, a boost of just one point since last week, while support for the Conservatives is down three points at 34 per cent.

The NDP sit at 15 per cent while the Greens and Bloc are both at seven per cent.

The People’s Party sits at two per cent.

Both Trudeau and Scheer are likely to come under attack by both their opponents on the left and the right — Trudeau from Scheer, Singh and May, while Scheer fends off Bernier to try and prevent any leakage of Tory voters farther to the right.

At the same time, Singh and May will be fighting for third place.

The English debate comes on the heels of TVA’s French debate last week, which saw Scheer attacked from all sides and put on the defensive over his stance on social issues such as the right to abortion and same-sex marriage.

It’s not yet clear to what extent those issues will come up in Monday’s debate but the leaders will be facing questions on each of the debate’s five themes: affordability; environment and energy; Indigenous issues; leadership and Canada on the world stage; and polarization, human rights and immigration.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m.