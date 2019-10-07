Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

LIVE COVERAGE: Canada’s party leaders take part in final English debate

By Rebecca Joseph Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:59 pm
WATCH LIVE: Full coverage of the English federal leaders' debate

The six party leaders will be facing off in the official Leaders’ Debate Commission’s English debate on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch the debate in the player above. A post-debate special of Global National will also play after the debate at 9 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 federal leaders’ debates

The debate will focus on five major topics: affordability and economic insecurity; national and global leadership; indigenous issues; polarization, human rights and immigration; and finally the environment and energy.

The debate will pit Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and the People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier against each other during the 2 hour event.

It will be moderated by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership — which includes Global National’s Dawna Friesen.

Follow along in the live blog below.

