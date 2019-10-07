LIVE COVERAGE: Canada’s party leaders take part in final English debate

Send this page to someone via email

The six party leaders will be facing off in the official Leaders’ Debate Commission’s English debate on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch the debate in the player above. A post-debate special of Global National will also play after the debate at 9 p.m. ET.

The debate will focus on five major topics: affordability and economic insecurity; national and global leadership; indigenous issues; polarization, human rights and immigration; and finally the environment and energy.

The debate will pit Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and the People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier against each other during the 2 hour event.

It will be moderated by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership — which includes Global National’s Dawna Friesen.

