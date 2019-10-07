Two Valour FC players headed to New Zealand

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Valour FC players are headed Down Under ahead of the Winnipeg winter.

The team announced Monday that it has granted leaves to midfielder Dylan Sacramento and forward Calum Ferguson, both of whom are pursuing playing opportunities in New Zealand.

Sacramento has one goal and two assists for Valour this season, and Ferguson has one goal in his nine appearances for the team.

“With Dylan, obviously his injury has hampered his end of season with us, and he will continue rehabbing in New Zealand throughout the winter over there,” said Valour GM and head coach Rob Gale.

“For Calum, we mutually agreed to allow him to leave early and pursue a great opportunity over there as well.”

The team wraps up its season Oct. 19 on the road, with a final home game Oct. 16 at IG Field.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We have granted a leave to both midfielder Dylan Sacramento and forward Calum Ferguson to pursue playing opportunities in New Zealand. 📝 | https://t.co/97bPQUjyiI#ForValour | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/O5zlvZlSVj — ValourFC (@ValourFootball) October 7, 2019

