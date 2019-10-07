Menu

Sports

Two Valour FC players headed to New Zealand

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 1:33 pm
Dylan Sacramento.
Dylan Sacramento. Canadian Premier League

A pair of Valour FC players are headed Down Under ahead of the Winnipeg winter.

The team announced Monday that it has granted leaves to midfielder Dylan Sacramento and forward Calum Ferguson, both of whom are pursuing playing opportunities in New Zealand.

Sacramento has one goal and two assists for Valour this season, and Ferguson has one goal in his nine appearances for the team.

READ MORE: Valour FC superfans chanting their way to victory

“With Dylan, obviously his injury has hampered his end of season with us, and he will continue rehabbing in New Zealand throughout the winter over there,” said Valour GM and head coach Rob Gale.

“For Calum, we mutually agreed to allow him to leave early and pursue a great opportunity over there as well.”

The team wraps up its season Oct. 19 on the road, with a final home game Oct. 16 at IG Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Deep local history will resonate with fans, says Valour FC coach
Deep local history will resonate with fans, says Valour FC coach
TAGS
Winnipeg SportsSoccerCanadian Premier LeagueCPLValour FCDylan SacramentoCalum Ferguson
