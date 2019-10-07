Sia reveals she suffers from rare neurological disease, says she’s ‘taking time off’

Send this page to someone via email

Though she’s relatively inactive on social media, Sia, the world-renwned Australian pop singer, took to Twitter over the weekend to share some of the things she’s been dealing with.

On Friday, the Chandelier singer revealed that she had been recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called neuralgia, as well as Ehlers–Danlos syndrome (EDS) — a genetic disorder.

The 43-year-old went on to clarify her illnesses, speaking about them in greater detail with her supporters and fans on Sunday evening.

She wrote: “Those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f**king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

Just to clarify, I have a neurological disease AND ehlers danlos. EDS isn't a neurological disease.

😍 sorry for the confusion. — sia (@Sia) October 7, 2019

Sia claimed that the neuralgia was brought on by a “routine surgery” she underwent around three years ago.

Neuralgia, according to the NHS, is a neurological disorder that affects the nerves. It can cause short attacks of chronic pain throughout the body, but most commonly occurs in the face and jaw.

There are reportedly 13 different types of EDS — each of which is extremely rare. Common symptoms of the disease include joint hypermobility, dizziness, or weak and stretchy skin.

British actress Jameela Jamil was also diagnosed with EDS when she was young. The 33-year-old reached out to Sia in wake of the tweets offering her support.

Actress Jameela Jamil visits Build Series to discuss the TV show ‘The Good Place’ at Build Studio on Oct. 2, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images / Gary Gershoff / Contributor

She tweeted: “Hey. I was diagnosed with EDS 24 years ago and have a LOT of information… if you ever need any advice. Together we can raise a s**t-tonne of awareness.”

“Thanks so much,” replied Sia with a heart emoji.

In her continued thread of tweets, Sia admitted she was “severely hypothyroid” too, and suffered from “Complex PTSD,” adding that she would be “taking time off” and taking “intensive therapy” to get the correct treatment.

“Turns out my Bipolar 2 diagnosis was wrong,” she continued, suggesting she had also previously been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

If you'd like more information it's neuralgia caused by a routine surgery three years ago. My TSH is also 29, it's supposed to be below 4, so I'm severely hypothyroid. I'm also taking time off to do intensive therapy on Complex PTSD. Turns out my bipolar 2 diagnosis was wrong. — sia (@Sia) October 7, 2019

To lighten the emotional weight of her tweets, the star joked, “No STDs, which frankly, is miraculous given my twenties.”

Oh yeah, herniated c6-7 c4-5 and cubitle tunnel syndrome.

no STDs, which frankly, is miraculous given my twenties. so… Plenty of people suffering more than me. At least I have resources. I really feel for those struggling w/the healthcare system. KEEP GOING! — sia (@Sia) October 7, 2019

She concluded: “Plenty of people suffering more than me. At least I have resources. I really feel for those struggling w/ the healthcare system. KEEP GOING!”

It’s currently unclear how long Sia will be “taking time off,” for. However, last year, she claimed that she would be releasing an album and a musical in 2019.

When asked about the status of the musical, Sia stated it would be released in October, in the form of a film.

Though fans of the Cheap Thrills singer did not see get to see a glimpse of the supposed musical, Sia did already release a new record — with British DJ Labrinth and American record producer Diplo by her side.

It'll be out in October — sia (@Sia) May 28, 2019

The new supergroup goes under the moniker LSD and released the full Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD album in April.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Sia website.