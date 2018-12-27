Sia promises brand new album and musical in 2019

Looks like Christmas came right on time.

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Australian pop sensation, Sia (born Sia Furler), has revealed plans for her next studio album.

The 43-year-old decided to answer some fan questions over Twitter on Christmas Day. When asked about the possibility of upcoming new material, she wasn’t shy to admit there would not only be new music, but that she’s also directing a feature-length musical.

Next year I'm releasing an album and a feature length musical I wrote and directed. Lots of fun things to come! — sia (@Sia) December 25, 2018

Sia is known for her erratic album releases. In a span of 21 years, she has put out eight studio albums. Her latest was a Christmas album gifted to us at the end of 2017.

While it was only a year ago, many fans refused to accept Everyday is Christmas as an official Sia album. It, unfortunately, wasn’t received very well and left supporters hungry for more material like 2016’s This is Acting.

Since then, Sia has collaborated with American record producer, Diplo, as well as English songwriter, Labrinth, on four separate singles. The singles were made into an EP entitled Mountains and released on Nov. 2. The supergroup goes under the moniker LSD.

Followers speculate Sia may be referring to new LSD music rather than her solo career.

Diehard Sia fans were sure of a Christmas miracle after reading Furler’s tweet which addressed the possibility of new music in 2019.

Here are some of their reactions

Spent all Christmas Day alone, come on twitter to see @Sia confirm a new album and musical for 2019… it’s a good day after all!! Safe to say I’m in bed sobbing happy tears wooooo 😭😭😍😍😍😍 — Karen Brothers (@karenebrothers) December 26, 2018

Lovers when Sia said she's gonna announce a new album next year pic.twitter.com/wL4CqsDXp8 — Sia-Joanna (@SiaJoanna2) December 27, 2018

sia’s releasing new album next year what a perfect christmas gift — matt (@_weareborn) December 25, 2018

FINALLY!! New #Sia is coming! @Sia confirmed to a fan that next year she'll drop a new album, as well as a full length musical she wrote and directed too!!! Where does this woman's talent end?! pic.twitter.com/ClDVpWr5KX — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) December 27, 2018

Sia has a new album coming soon and I can’t even pic.twitter.com/bjFjcnipov — вℓυє 💙🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TrudiiBee) December 26, 2018

“Hold up,” wrote one user. “Can we get some more details on this musical?” they asked.

As of this writing, Sia currently has no scheduled tour dates. She is expected to hit the road for a world tour once her ninth studio album drops.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no expected release date for the next Sia album, however, the official website will be updated accordingly.

