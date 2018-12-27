Entertainment
December 27, 2018 11:08 am

Sia promises brand new album and musical in 2019

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Sia and Maddie Ziegler perform at KeyArena on Sept. 29, 2016, in Seattle, Wash.

Suzi Pratt/WireImage
A A

Looks like Christmas came right on time.

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Australian pop sensation, Sia (born Sia Furler), has revealed plans for her next studio album.

The 43-year-old decided to answer some fan questions over Twitter on Christmas Day. When asked about the possibility of upcoming new material, she wasn’t shy to admit there would not only be new music, but that she’s also directing a feature-length musical.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Watch 4-year-old Ariana Grande sing Céline Dion’s ‘The Reason’

Sia is known for her erratic album releases. In a span of 21 years, she has put out eight studio albums. Her latest was a Christmas album gifted to us at the end of 2017.

While it was only a year ago, many fans refused to accept Everyday is Christmas as an official Sia album. It, unfortunately, wasn’t received very well and left supporters hungry for more material like 2016’s This is Acting.

Since then, Sia has collaborated with American record producer, Diplo, as well as English songwriter, Labrinth, on four separate singles. The singles were made into an EP entitled Mountains and released on Nov. 2. The supergroup goes under the moniker LSD.

Followers speculate Sia may be referring to new LSD music rather than her solo career.

Sia and Jay Duplass attend HBO’s Los Angeles premiere of ‘Camping’ at Paramount Studios on Oct. 10, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

READ MORE: Sam Smith releases new song, ‘Fire on Fire,’ for ‘Watership Down’ remake

Diehard Sia fans were sure of a Christmas miracle after reading Furler’s tweet which addressed the possibility of new music in 2019.

Here are some of their reactions

“Hold up,” wrote one user. “Can we get some more details on this musical?” they asked.

Sia attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

READ MORE: Women-only Swedish music festival found guilty of discrimination

As of this writing, Sia currently has no scheduled tour dates. She is expected to hit the road for a world tour once her ninth studio album drops.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no expected release date for the next Sia album, however, the official website will be updated accordingly.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
new Sia music
Sia
Sia 2019
Sia Christmas
Sia directing
Sia Furler
Sia Kate Isobelle Furler
Sia musical
Sia new album
Sia single

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News