Canada

Bridgeland apartment complex evacuated Sunday after fire breaks out

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 9:11 am
Updated October 7, 2019 9:20 am
Calgary firefighters respond to an apartment fire in the 200 block of 4 Avenue Northeast on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Calgary firefighters respond to an apartment fire in the 200 block of 4 Avenue Northeast on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said 10 units in a Bridgeland-Riverside apartment building were evacuated on Sunday after a fire broke out.

Crews arrived at the three-floor structure in the 200 block of 4 Avenue Northeast at around 9:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and extinguish the fire.

No one was in the unit when the fire started, according to the CFD, but one person was taken to hospital by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.

The CFD said on Sunday evening that residents would not be able to return to any of the units in the apartment building that night.

It’s unknown how many of the units were damaged by the fire or smoke from the blaze.

