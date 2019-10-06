Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with a rash of Toronto storage locker thefts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2019 9:18 am
A man is facing charges for a rash of storage locker thefts in Toronto, police say.
A man is facing charges for a rash of storage locker thefts in Toronto, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a rash of thefts from storage lockers located around the city.

Investigators say the robberies occurred between June and October of this year and that many of the stolen items were put up for sale on Kijiji.

They say a search warrant was executed on Saturday and large haul of stolen property was seized at a residence in area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

They say the estimated value of the loot is about $200,000 and includes everything from sports memorabilia, coins, stamp collections, and video games to tools, jewelry, posters, comic book collections and boxed model cars.

Police say the suspect – a 28-year-old Toronto man – is scheduled to appear in court today on a slew of robbery related charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
