Police investigating armed robbery in Dartmouth

Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police and RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday night in Dartmouth.

Police said that at 10:18 p.m., they responded to a call from the Dollarama store located at 118 Wyse Rd. It was reported that a man with a gun had entered the store.

Police said staff confronted the suspect, who fled on foot with staff following.

A few minutes later, staff returned with the suspect’s book bag and the gun, which turned out to be an assault-style paintball gun.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident.

