Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating armed robbery in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 9:13 am
.
. Global News File

Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police and RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday night in Dartmouth.

Police said that at 10:18 p.m., they responded to a call from the Dollarama store located at 118 Wyse Rd. It was reported that a man with a gun had entered the store.

READ MORE: Man using walker struck in the head during robbery, Halifax police say

Police said staff confronted the suspect, who fled on foot with staff following.

A few minutes later, staff returned with the suspect’s book bag and the gun, which turned out to be an assault-style paintball gun.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyDartmouthDollaramaWyse Roadpaintball gun
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.