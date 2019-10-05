Menu

Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs blitzed by Steelheads in Mississauga

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 5, 2019 8:42 am
Updated October 5, 2019 8:46 am
The Hamilton Bulldogs began a stretch of three games in three days Friday night in Mississauga.
The Hamilton Bulldogs began a stretch of three games in three days Friday night in Mississauga. Hamilton Bulldogs

The Mississauga Steelheads have stopped their season-opening four-game losing streak, blasting the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-2 in OHL action Friday night.

The loss extends Hamilton’s losing skid to four games.

After a scoreless first period at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, the Steelheads erupted for four goals and outshot the Dogs 24-8 in the second frame.

James Hardie opened the scoring 5:50 into the period and just over three minutes later, the Dogs found themselves down 2-0 when Richard Whitaker beat Hamilton goalie Zachary Roy.

Mississauga’s Keean Washkurak made it 3-zip just 61 seconds later with his third tally of the season and teammate Thomas Harley extended the lead with 2:37 left to play in the middle stanza.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bulldogs went down 5-0 just 33 seconds into the third when Liam Ham netted his first goal of the year.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs owner pledges $30 million for mountain arena

Hamilton’s Arthur Kaliyev broke the goose egg when he beat Steelheads goalie Kai Edmonds 54 seconds later and Jan Jenik added a second goal for the Bulldogs 7:38 into the third.

Mississauga’s Max Dodig rounded out the scoring with his first of the season with 1:46 left in the game.

The Dogs host the Oshawa Generals Saturday at 7 p.m. and entertain Kingston Sunday at 2 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OHLJunior HockeyOntario Hockey LeagueHamilton Bulldogsmississauga steelheadsBulldogs hockeyOHL HockeyMississauga hockey
