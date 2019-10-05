Hamilton Bulldogs blitzed by Steelheads in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

The Mississauga Steelheads have stopped their season-opening four-game losing streak, blasting the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-2 in OHL action Friday night.

The loss extends Hamilton’s losing skid to four games.

After a scoreless first period at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, the Steelheads erupted for four goals and outshot the Dogs 24-8 in the second frame.

Not the fishing trip we were hoping for.

The Dogs will look to bounce back with back-to-back home games over the weekend! #GoHAM pic.twitter.com/SFTKzCfLFZ — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) October 5, 2019

James Hardie opened the scoring 5:50 into the period and just over three minutes later, the Dogs found themselves down 2-0 when Richard Whitaker beat Hamilton goalie Zachary Roy.

Mississauga’s Keean Washkurak made it 3-zip just 61 seconds later with his third tally of the season and teammate Thomas Harley extended the lead with 2:37 left to play in the middle stanza.

The Bulldogs went down 5-0 just 33 seconds into the third when Liam Ham netted his first goal of the year.

Hamilton’s Arthur Kaliyev broke the goose egg when he beat Steelheads goalie Kai Edmonds 54 seconds later and Jan Jenik added a second goal for the Bulldogs 7:38 into the third.

Mississauga’s Max Dodig rounded out the scoring with his first of the season with 1:46 left in the game.

The Dogs host the Oshawa Generals Saturday at 7 p.m. and entertain Kingston Sunday at 2 p.m.