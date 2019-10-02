Hamilton Bulldogs owner pledges $30 million for mountain arena

Send this page to someone via email

The question of whether a new arena should be built at Limeridge Mall, or downtown as part of a larger entertainment venue, was back in front of Hamilton politicians on Wednesday.

Hamilton’s general issues committee has heard from Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer, who says he would pay up to $30 million toward the construction of a mountain arena for his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team.

Andlauer’s presentation estimates that a 6,000-seat arena at Limeridge Mall, along with a three-storey parking garage, would cost $126 million.

Andlauer is also offering to be responsible for maintenance of the new arena, which he says would result in savings for taxpayers since it would eliminate the cost of ongoing repairs that are needed to maintain an aging FirstOntario Centre.

Councillors have to decide if they are open to considering Andlauer’s proposal, alongside a separate process to investigate options for redeveloping city-owned sport and entertainment venues within the city core.

The debate centres around the potential for a private-public redevelopment of FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton Place and the Hamilton Convention Centre.

A recently-presented consultant’s report has estimated the cost of building a new 10,000-seat arena and concert facility downtown at more than $130 million.

