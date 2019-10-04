Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

NDP’s Singh stands by decision to block Regina MP for running for party

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 1:39 pm
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks about the harassment allegations against Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir outside the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 3, 2018. File Photo.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks about the harassment allegations against Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir outside the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 3, 2018. File Photo. Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he stands by his decision to prevent a Regina member of Parliament from running for the party, despite some Saskatchewan New Democrats saying it will hurt them in the election.

Singh is campaigning in Saskatoon and was asked about Erin Weir, who was suspended from caucus and blocked from running as a candidate following harassment allegations.

READ MORE: Regina Lewvan MP Erin Weir not seeking re-election

An investigation upheld several complaints of harassment against Weir, but the MP called the process deeply flawed.

NDP MP Erin Weir discusses expulsion from NDP caucus, talks about investigation into allegations
NDP MP Erin Weir discusses expulsion from NDP caucus, talks about investigation into allegations

Singh’s decision not to let Weir run prompted almost 70 longtime party members in Saskatchewan to sign a letter accusing Singh of denying Weir due process and unfairly maligning Weir’s character.

READ MORE: Erin Weir wants external appeal of harassment investigation by NDP

Story continues below advertisement

Former New Democrat MP Lorne Nystrom says the situation may have caused some of the province’s veteran party members to sit out a federal campaign they would have otherwise been involved in.

Singh didn’t explain his position on Weir during the stop in Saskatoon, saying only that he made a decision and stands by it.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
NDPJagmeet SinghErin WeirHarassment AllegationsNew Democrat MPFederal NDP LeaderSaskatchewan New DemocratsHarassment llegationsLorne Nystrom
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.