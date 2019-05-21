Regina Lewvan MP Erin Weir not seeking re-election

Regina Lewvan MP Erin Weir announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming federal election.

Weir currently sits under the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF) banner after he was kicked out of the NDP caucus following harassment allegations in May 2018.

He was first suspended from the NDP caucus on Feb. 1, 2018, shortly after allegations of harassing female staffers first began to surface. They were raised by then fellow NDP caucus member Christine Moore.

In his statement, Weir describes himself as a lifelong New Democrat, and would not want to run under another party’s banner.

“My candidacy under another banner this year would not help to maintain progressive representation for Regina in Ottawa. Because the federal leader continues to veto my candidacy for the NDP, I will not run in the upcoming federal election,” Weir said in a statement.

Weir won his seat in the 2015 federal election. He narrowly beat Progressive Conservative candidate Trent Fraser by 132 votes.

In September 2018 Weir said he planned on seeking the NDP nomination for his riding. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he would not endorse Weir as a candidate.

There is no NDP candidate yet for Regina Lewvan.

