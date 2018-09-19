Erin Weir wants external appeal of harassment investigation by NDP

Regina-Lewvan MP Erin Weir is requesting an external appeal of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s harassment investigation after Singh said Weir would not be allowed to run for the NDP in the next federal election.

“I have never wanted to prolong this situation by appealing or taking legal action,” said Weir.

“Instead, I made a good faith effort to participate in the process set out by Mr. Singh, apologize to those who felt uncomfortable, and complete all the remedial actions discussed with me.”

Singh has rejected the MP’s request to be readmitted to the NDP caucus and won’t approve his candidacy for the 2019 election.

According to Weir in the past two weeks, Singh has repeatedly stated the investigations of him standing too close, talking too long and having an argument makes Weir a threat to workplace safety. Weir added many others have made serious concerns about the investigation’s lack of due process and expansive interpretation of harassment.

Weir is hoping to have the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal review the investigation process.

“Having an outside authority such as the House of Commons’ Chief Human Resources Officer or the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal review the investigation process and report could resolve this controversy,” said Weir.

“Regardless of what an external appeal may determine, I apologize to those who felt uncomfortable and will be more attentive in future. What I do not accept is being expelled based on a single investigator’s discretion without an appeal.”