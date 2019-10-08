Global Calgary celebrates 65 years of television broadcasting

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary is celebrating 65 years of broadcasting.

Regular programming on the station began on Oct. 8, 1954.

When it launched, Global Calgary’s call letters were CHCT-TV, but over the years, the station has been known by many names, including CFAC-TV, 2&7 Television and Calgary 7.

In September 2000, Calgary 7 joined Canwest and became Global News.

In September 2010, Global News became a part of Shaw Media. Then, in 2016, Toronto-based Corus Entertainment announced it would be buying Shaw Media from Shaw Communications.

Global Calgary has always been committed to celebrating and showcasing the local community and today partners with more than 150 organizations.

“Global Calgary is a station committed to celebrating and highlighting the city’s diverse community,” station manager and news director Carmela Gentile said.

“We are passionate Calgarians who are committed to focus on local news each day to ensure our audience is provided with the information they need on radio, television and online each day.” Tweet This

Linda Olsen, who started with the broadcasting company in September 1995, said she’s seen many changes over the years.

“I have had the great pleasure of working with some of Calgary’s most iconic local news personalities including Ed Whalen, Jimmy Hughes and Gord Gillies — and while they often tried to make me laugh while we were on the air, learning alongside them was such a great experience,” Olsen said.

“Some colleagues have moved on to other things, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to sharing interesting and important stories. I am still so proud of the work this team does here every day.” Tweet This

Olsen added: “It’s always fun to take a walk down memory lane and marvel at all the changes over the years, but I must admit it’s a bit painful to see all the different (and questionable) hairstyles and clothing choices I’ve made over the past 24 years.”

