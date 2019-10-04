Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Tories unveil crime platform, vow more action to stop illegal guns coming in from U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 11:33 am
Updated October 4, 2019 11:36 am
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer pauses for a moment as he gives his morning address at a volunteer fire department in Upper Kingsclear, N.B., Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer pauses for a moment as he gives his morning address at a volunteer fire department in Upper Kingsclear, N.B., Thursday, October 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will get Canada’s border agency to do more to try and stop illegal guns from crossing into Canada from the United States.

Scheer is in Toronto today, where calls are loudest for governments to do more to combat gun crime.

Federal Election 2019: Scheer calls Liberal gun proposal ‘lazy’, says Conservatives will go after criminals
Federal Election 2019: Scheer calls Liberal gun proposal ‘lazy’, says Conservatives will go after criminals

He is critical of the Liberals for promising to allow cities and provinces to ban handguns, saying that won’t get at the biggest source of the guns used in crimes.

Scheer cites Toronto police chief Mark Saunders in saying that 80 per cent of guns in the hands of gang members are coming into Canada illegally from the United States.

READ MORE: Canada election: Promises Trudeau, Scheer, Singh, May and Blanchet have made

The Conservative crime platform also includes new mandatory minimum sentences for some gang offences and an automatic parole violation for convicted criminals who return to their gangs after getting out of prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheer also says a Conservative government would label gangs as criminal entities in the Criminal Code, and change Canada’s drug policies to focus more on treating addictions.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaGun Violencecanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaConservative PartyGun CrimeIllegal GunsConservative gun policy
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.