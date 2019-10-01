Re-elected Liberal government would let cities ban handguns, Trudeau says

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will give municipalities the authority to ban handguns in their communities.

The plan stops short of a national ban on handguns — something doctors and other health professionals have called for.

The Liberal gun-control plan would outlaw the semi-automatic AR-15 — a military-grade weapon used in many recent U.S. mass shootings — as well as a buy-back program for legally purchased assault rifles, but it stops short of a prohibition on pistols.

Trudeau made his handgun announcement this morning after meeting a group of Toronto-area mayors to discuss rising gun violence, focusing on the issue for the second straight day.

On Monday, Trudeau met doctors and other health professionals, some of whom called on him to ban handguns after describing the bloody fallout from rising gun violence in Toronto.

Some argued that an assault-rifle ban does not go far enough, and that letting cities — and ultimately provinces that can overrule them — decide whether to bar weapons could lead to a piecemeal system that fails to stop the bloodshed.