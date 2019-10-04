Menu

Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 10:24 am
Updated October 4, 2019 10:32 am
This metal RCMP officer cutout will be on streets soon to scare drivers into slowing down.
Supplied by Lloydminster RCMP

Const. Scarecrow is missing and Mounties in Lloydminster, Alta., want help getting their colleague back.

Police say the life-size cutout, usually used to enforce traffic safety, was last seen on Sept. 28 in the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

This metal RCMP officer cut-out will be on streets soon to scare drivers into slowing down.
Courtesy: Lloydminster RCMP

READ MORE: Lloydminster RCMP’s ‘Constable Scarecrow’ hopes to deter speeders

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green.

Story continues below advertisement

Metal cut-outs of uniformed Mounties are placed next to busy roads and intersections in Lloydminster to discourage speeders.

Glenn Alford with the City of Lloydminster says each cut-out costs about $325 — a fraction of what it would cost to have a real officer monitor the locations.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP uses cardboard cops to slow down school zone speeders

The cutout is modelled on a similar project that started last year in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

WATCH BELOW: Cardboard cut-out RCMP const. missing in Kelowna.

MIssing cardboard cut-out
MIssing cardboard cut-out
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
RCMPAlberta RCMPLloydminster RCMPCity of LloydminsterConst. ScarecrowLloydminster AlbertaLloydminster RCMP scarecrow
