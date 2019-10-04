Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

Send this page to someone via email

Const. Scarecrow is missing and Mounties in Lloydminster, Alta., want help getting their colleague back.

Police say the life-size cutout, usually used to enforce traffic safety, was last seen on Sept. 28 in the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

This metal RCMP officer cut-out will be on streets soon to scare drivers into slowing down. Courtesy: Lloydminster RCMP

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green.

Metal cut-outs of uniformed Mounties are placed next to busy roads and intersections in Lloydminster to discourage speeders.

Glenn Alford with the City of Lloydminster says each cut-out costs about $325 — a fraction of what it would cost to have a real officer monitor the locations.

The cutout is modelled on a similar project that started last year in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

