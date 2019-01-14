Kelowna RCMP uses cardboard cops to slow down school zone speeders

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is following other B.C. policing jurisdictions by using a poster board cutout of a police officer holding a radar gun to crackdown on speeding drivers.

“On the heels of a successful traffic calming campaign in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, dubbed ‘Const. Scarecrow,’ Kelowna RCMP in the provinces’ Interior have launched a like-minded campaign aimed at slowing down drivers in school zones,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a release.

The central Okanagan city has assigned “Const. Warren Ning” to several local school zones. It’s actually more durable than cardboard; made out of corrugated plastic.

Meet @KelownaRCMP Constable Warren Ning, the Municipal Traffic Section’s newest recruit. Cst. Ning has taken his first post in school zones across the #CentralOkanagan school district, in order to slow speeders. #Kelowna #RCMP pic.twitter.com/l8mQkGqWJF — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) January 14, 2019

“Partnerships were formed between the Kelowna RCMP, safety officials of Central Okanagan Public Schools and the City of Kelowna to develop and implement the traffic safety initiative,” O’Donaghey said.

The life-sized Mountie cutout was produced by a City of Kelowna sign shop.

Fitted with reflective tape, O’Donaghey said he was developed in consultation with the school district and the RCMP.

“In an effort to slow speeders, a handful of these reflective, bright-green-attired figures, affixed to portable carts, will make their rounds of schools throughout the district,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, unit commander for the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

O’Donaghey said even if drivers aren’t fooled, a hidden Mountie behind him with a laser speed device could be ready to stop them if speeding through a school zone.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools, supports the creative initiative.

“We applaud the efforts from the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section to slow down traffic around schools and improve student safety,” he said.

Coquitlam RCMP told Global News in November that the number of speeders at the intersection with Const. Scarecrow fell by half in the span of two weeks.