Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

OC Transpo route changes: What to expect for Monday’s commute

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:16 am
The launch of Ottawa's Confederation Line of its light rail transit system.
The launch of Ottawa's Confederation Line of its light rail transit system. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Commuters in Ottawa will have a much different trip to work on Monday as OC Tranpso is set to implement new bus routes on Oct. 6 now that the Confederation Line of its light rail transit (LRT) has opened.

The route changes will primarily affect routes that come into the downtown area from the suburbs, with a few longer local routes also changing.

Commuters who would previously have taken the 200-series routes or the 90-series routes into or out of downtown will now have no choice but to disembark at Tunney’s Pasture station, Blair station or Hurdman station and hop on the train.

Exciting and ‘emotional’: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson describes how LRT launch day feels
Exciting and ‘emotional’: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson describes how LRT launch day feels

READ MORE: All Catholic schools in Ottawa to close Monday if CUPE strikes, public board to remain open

The big changes

READ MORE: Ottawa councillor Rick Chiarelli speaks to allegations of sexual misconduct

  • The peak routes:
    • From the east:
      • Routes 221, 222, 224, 228, 231, 232 and 233 coming from Orléans
        • Will end at Blair station
  • Route 234
    • Will end at Blair station
    • Service to Gatineau will be provided by routes 15 and 17
  • Routes 235, 236 and 237
    • Will end at Blair station
  • From the west:
    • Route 252
      • Will end at Blair station
    • Route 256
      • Will end at Tunney’s Pasture station
      • In Bells Corners, will be replaced on Old Richmond Road by new Route 251
      • Will travel via Moodie to Moodie Station then to Tunney’s Pasture
      • Will use Bridgestone instead of Stonehaven in Bridlewood
      • Story continues below advertisement
    • Route 257
      • Will end at Tunney’s Pasture station
      • Will be extended to Bridgestone Drive
    • Routes 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 267, 268, 270, 271, 275, 277, 278, 282 and 283
      • Will end at Tunney’s Pasture station
  • From the south:
    • Route 293
      • Will be discontinued and replaced by Route 93 from Blossom Park to Hurdman
      • Service to Gatineau will be provided by Route 17 and Route 15
    • Route 299
      • Will end at Hurdman station

    • READ MORE: Black student carded on uOttawa’s campus in June was the subject of discrimination: report

    OC Transpo recommends commuters use their travel planner to plan out their routes on Monday morning.

    For anyone who is in need of assistance to find where they are supposed to go, OC Transpo says there will be staff on hand to help answer any questions.

    For a more extensive list of changes, including those to local routes, OC Transpo says commuters should visit its website.

    Initially, OC Transpo kept routes to the downtown area open in order to facilitate an adjustment period for commuters to get used to the new system.

    While there have been a few slight hiccups, OC Transpo says the system is working as it’s supposed to with only slight technical delays.

    For those delays, OC Transpo has outlined its announcement protocol on how it plans to inform riders.

    Story continues below advertisement

    “Short delays have a low impact to customers and primarily affect those on the affected train or in the affected station; therefore, announcements are provided only to customers on the affected train or affected station,” said OC Transpo boss John Manconi in a release.

    “Longer delays have a greater impact on customers and on the system, and so we provide alerts on trains and stations, on octranspo.com, on social media and through our notification system.”

    © 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
    TAGS
    OttawaCity of OttawaOttawa trafficOC TranspoOTtawa LRTConfederation LineOttawa TransitConfederation Line OttawaOttawa BusesOttawa trainOC Transpo busesOttawa commuters
    Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
    A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
    Take a Survey

    Sponsored Stories

    national skyline national skyline

    Stay in the loop

    Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

    Flyers
    More weekly flyers

    COMMENTS

    Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.