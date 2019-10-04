OC Transpo route changes: What to expect for Monday’s commute

Route 293 Will be discontinued and replaced by Route 93 from Blossom Park to Hurdman

Service to Gatineau will be provided by Route 17 and Route 15

Route 299 Will end at Hurdman station

For anyone who is in need of assistance to find where they are supposed to go, OC Transpo says there will be staff on hand to help answer any questions.

For a more extensive list of changes, including those to local routes, OC Transpo says commuters should visit its website.

Initially, OC Transpo kept routes to the downtown area open in order to facilitate an adjustment period for commuters to get used to the new system.

While there have been a few slight hiccups, OC Transpo says the system is working as it’s supposed to with only slight technical delays.

For those delays, OC Transpo has outlined its announcement protocol on how it plans to inform riders.

“Short delays have a low impact to customers and primarily affect those on the affected train or in the affected station; therefore, announcements are provided only to customers on the affected train or affected station,” said OC Transpo boss John Manconi in a release.

“Longer delays have a greater impact on customers and on the system, and so we provide alerts on trains and stations, on octranspo.com, on social media and through our notification system.”