LRT morning commute went ‘very well,’ says OC Transpo boss

The first weekday morning commute of the Confederation Line of the LRT system went off without a hitch, for the most part, as people got their first taste of their new commutes on Monday.

OC Transpo general manager John Manconi, transit commission chair Allan Hubley and co-chair Jean Cloutier gave an update on LRT service Monday afternoon.

According to Manconi, the only issues so far with the service involve stopped escalators at Rideau Station and a trespasser at Tunney’s Pasture early Monday.

“This morning’s launch was on time and the morning commute ran very well without incident or delays,” said Manconi. “We had one incident of a trespasser at Tunney’s Pasture station in the early morning hours before service commenced that we are currently investigating.”

As for the escalators, Manconi says updates on the operation of the facilities are sent back to the operations centre and a maintenance person was sent to fix the issue, which involved a “simple reset.”

“With new escalators, there is a breaking-in period and fine-tuning during which minor adjustments are required,” said Manconi. “A combination of customer load calibration and fine-tuning has resulted in the escalator interruptions.

“The adjustments are straightforward and involves a simple reset by a certified technician.”

As Monday is still the first workday of operation for the Confederation Line, Manconi was unable to provide preliminary ridership numbers, though anecdotally, Hubley said he had noticed a large number of people electing to take the train in the morning as opposed to staying on the buses.

Buses will continue to run side by side with the LRT until Oct. 6 to help alleviate any growing pains the new system may have.

Riders across the city took to social media to post about their rides into work Monday morning.

Snowed in Studios is only a 10 minute walk from Bayview Station! Several of our team members have tried out the LRT, and really enjoyed it. It reduced some people's commute by 20 minutes! 🚋😀#snowedin #OttLRT #gamedev #lrt #ConfederationLine #train #ottawa #ottcity pic.twitter.com/3h0FHry3w1 — Snowed In Studios (@snowedinstudios) September 16, 2019

Smooth commute on new #lrtOttawa Ottawa today. Should I take the stairs or escalator up each morning from Rideau station? #workoutmotivation pic.twitter.com/5i0B8HYoxZ — Krista Kagume (@kristakagume) September 16, 2019

Took #LRTOttawa this morning from #StLaurent to #Blair. Smooth & stations are quite nice. One grip would be etiquette. People should move to the side to allow people off prior to getting on. Might be something to look into @OC_Transpo & @JimWatsonOttawa. #Ottawa #OCTranspo pic.twitter.com/XLuX3ix5c0 — Chris Fortier (@cfortsgottalock) September 16, 2019