Black student carded on uOttawa’s campus in June was the subject of descrimination: report

A third-party investigation conducted by the Human Rights Office of the University of Ottawa found that a black student faced discrimination when he was stopped, asked for identification, and then arrested after skateboarding on campus.

Last June, the incident occurred when a student was asked to produce identification by campus security. After telling security he didn’t have his wallet on him, he says he was detained and made to wait until Ottawa police arrived.

After letting them know that i didn't have my wallet on me and trying to walk away they followed me, hit my phone to the ground as i tried to record, grabbed me and put me in handcuffs #blackoncampus @ctvottawa @uottawa pic.twitter.com/yQ7C7W2A1G — Jamal (@Jamal_KB) June 13, 2019

READ MORE: University of Ottawa investigating after student allegedly asked for ID, detained on campus

The investigation was conducted by Esi Codjoe from workplace law firm TurnpennyMilne LLP. The results were released Tuesday.

“Having considered all the evidence, the investigator finds that the student was subject to discrimination because of his race on June 12, 2019, on the university campus,” Codjoe said. “He was subject to discrimination under the code both as an employee and student of the university.”

“Their choice to follow, continue to engage, then arrest the student was also an unreasonable and disproportionate response to the situation. The student performed a skateboarding trick; he did not engage in any violent acts.”

University of Ottawa president and vice-chancellor Jacques Frémont released a statement accepting the report’s findings and apologizing for the incident.

READ MORE: University of Ottawa implements new security rules after June carding incident on campus

“I would like to offer our student who was involved in this incident an apology, on behalf of the University of Ottawa and on my own personal behalf,” Frémont said.

“I am deeply sorry for the way you were treated and for the humiliation that you experienced. I apologize to you for what happened. It was unacceptable and it was wrong.”

A message from Jacques Frémont, president and vice chancellor of the University of Ottawa, following the release of investigator’s report into June incident: https://t.co/AYvwIIay1o pic.twitter.com/BUyfYHFQja — uOttawa (@uOttawa) October 1, 2019

The report released Tuesday is the first of two related to the incident. The second is scheduled to be released later this fall.