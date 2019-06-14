University of Ottawa investigating after student allegedly asked for ID, detained on campus

The University of Ottawa’s Human Rights Office is investigating after a black student was allegedly asked to present identification and detained while walking through campus on Wednesday.

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a user named @Jamal_KB, who identifies himself as the man being detained in his tweets. According to the Twitter user, he was asked to identify himself by campus security but said he was unable to do so because he didn’t have his wallet on him.

After a short while, the Twitter user says he was put in handcuffs and forced to await police arrival.

Global News has reached out to the Twitter user, who didn’t immediately provide a comment, but the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the incident to Global News on Friday morning.

I was forced to sit on thr busiest campus toad in handcuffs for 2 hours. This was humiliating and messed up experience. @uOttawa security used their authority to harrass and demean me. Is this how students will be continued to be treated on campus @uOttawa? pic.twitter.com/hpW74ZevTe — Jamal (@Jamal_KB) June 13, 2019

“OPS received a call for service from U of O security to assist in identifying a male who was under arrest for TPA (Trespass to Property Act), engage in prohibited activity on private property and fail to identify,” wrote OPS spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon.

“OPS officers arrived and continued the arrest from security and identified the male. He was educated about the TPA rules. U of O security didn’t want to pursue with charges but only wanted to educated the male and to identify him. OPS has no other involvement with this incident. The male was released unconditionally.”

University of Ottawa president Jacques Frémont confirmed in a statement released Friday that the university’s human rights office will be investigating the matter.

“The University of Ottawa is an open, diverse and welcoming campus,” said Frémont. “We unequivocally oppose and denounce racism, racial profiling, harassment and discrimination of any kind. It is essential for everyone on our campus, whether they are members of our own community or visitors, to feel safe.”

Frémont goes on to say that the university will also be asking a third-party investigator to look into whether systemic human rights issues exist.

“If so, the investigator will recommend proper actions. That report will be made public, within the limits prescribed by privacy laws,” said Frémont.