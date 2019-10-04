Police looking for suspect after report of armed holdup in Hamilton’s west end

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect after an alleged armed robbery took place in late August.
Investigators say officers were called to Main Street West and Osler Drive at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 after a report of a holdup by a group of men in a vehicle.
According to police, two men waiting for a bus were approached by the suspects, who exited a vehicle and allegedly threatened them with a knife.
The two men turned over their wallets and the group drove away in a white, four-door sedan, police say.
Only minutes later, detectives say a suspect used a bank card from one of the alleged victims at a nearby gas station.
Police have released an image of the suspect, who is believed to be in his early 20s and has a medium build with dark facial hair and dark hair.
Anyone with information can reach out detectives at 905-546-3816 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.
