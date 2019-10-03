Weapons, cash, $70K worth of narcotics seized from Kingston home: police

Two people are facing a total of 52 charges following a raid of a north-end home where police seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons.
According to a police news release, Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant at a north-end home around 11 a.m. last Friday, where a man and a woman were arrested.
During the raid, police say they seized two handguns, various firearm magazines and ammunition and a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone and oxycodone pills.
Police are estimating the total street value of the drugs to be approximately $70,000.00.
Drug packaging material, weigh scales and over $2,000 were also seized as part of the police operation, according to police.
A 36-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with:
- four counts possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- three counts of possession of a weapon;
- two counts possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence;
- three counts of storing a firearm carelessly;
- two counts possession of a weapon for committing an offence;
- one count of possession of a loaded regulated firearm;
- six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;
- three counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited;
- three counts breach probation.
A 30-year-old local woman was arrested and charged with:
- four counts possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace;
- two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence;
- three counts of storing a firearm carelessly;
- two counts of possession of a weapon for committing an offence;
- one count of possession of a loaded regulated firearm;
- four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;
- two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited;
- four counts of breach probation.
