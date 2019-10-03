Impasse reached, Unifor set to strike against Saskatchewan Crowns

Send this page to someone via email

An impasse has been reached in contract talks between Unifor and six Saskatchewan Crown corporations and an agency, setting the stage for a full-scale strike.

Nearly 5,000 unionized Saskatchewan Crown and agency employees could walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 4.

It’s the next stage in escalating job action by Unifor members.

A work-to-rule campaign started on Sept. 30, with members refusing to work overtime and disregarding any of the company’s performance targets.

Unifor, which represents workers at SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SecurTek, DirectWest, SaskWater and the Water Security Agency, said one the main sticking points is wages.

Unifor president Jerry Dias said Wednesday wage increases need to be in line with what Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe received.

“We have chosen to highlight Premier Scott Moe as the face of MLA pay increases and the government zero per cent mandate,” Dias said in a posting.

MLAs in Saskatchewan received a 2.3 per cent wage increase in 2019, Unifor said. The union said it is also seeking improvements in job security and mental health care.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer previously said there is no wage freeze.

“As publicly communicated by Unifor, the offer from employers to all seven tables amounts to five percent over five years. This is not a wage freeze,” Harpauer said on Sept. 28.

Unifor said the offer is for zero per cent, zero per cent, one per cent, two per cent and in some cases and an additional year at two per cent over five years.

Dias said there has been no attempt at further contract talks to break the impasse.

“There has been no attempt from the employers to contact Unifor this week to find a resolution,” Dias said.

“We are ready to bargain — but workers at every one of our Crowns deserves better than the (single) offer we’ve been given for months.”

Harpauer has said the government respects the collective bargaining agreement and the right to strike.

“We respect the right of Unifor members to take job action, but believe that a strike is not in the best interest of the Crowns, Crown employees and Crown shareholders — the people of Saskatchewan.”

Legislation is in place to ensure essential services are not affected by a strike, Harpauer said.

Some Crowns are already putting contingency plans in place in the event of a strike.

SaskTel said all stores will be closed in the event of a labour disruption, and any changes to personal plans must be made online.

Business service requests can be made by visiting an authorized SaskTel dealer, or online.

SaskTel said it will not be able to activate any new home services or transfer services during the strike, and won’t be able to activate any new business services with the exception of wireless.