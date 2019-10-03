OPP lay 54 charges in Rockwood, Ont., traffic blitz

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say 54 charges were laid as part of a traffic blitz in Rockwood, Ont., on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched following complaints of aggressive and unsafe driving habits made by residents during a recent community meeting.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP lay 200 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic blitz

“Community members identified traffic safety issues such as speeding, disobeying stop signs and failing to obey crossing guards,” OPP said in a news release.

As part of Wednesday’s blitz, members of the OPP traffic management unit issued 24 speeding tickets, along with four tickets for disobeying a stop sign and one for distracted driving.

There were also three tickets handed out for driving while suspended and two for driving without a licence.

“We want to say thank you to the majority of drivers that make the conscious effort to drive safely. It is disappointing, however, to see so many hazardous offences occurring in a relatively short period of time,” Sgt. Darryl Porterfield said.

Police said one driver was stopped by an officer in the morning and charged with having an expired validation sticker. Later that same day, the driver was stopped again by the same officer after allegedly running a stop sign.

In another case, a driver was charged with speeding and then charged again later in the day with distracted driving.

“The majority of these offences occurred within community safety zones and in the vicinity of children headed to schools for the day,” Porterfield said.

READ MORE: 36 charges laid by OPP in 2-day Erin, Ont., traffic safety blitz

Wednesday’s traffic blitz follows one in Erin, Ont., back in June after residents there made several complaints about unsafe driving to Wellington County OPP. OPP laid 36 charges during that blitz.

OPP are encouraging residents in Wellington County to call 1-888-310-1122 to report an area where driving safety is an issue.