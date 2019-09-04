Wellington County OPP lay 200 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic blitz

Following their Labour Day long weekend traffic blitz, Wellington County OPP say some drivers are still not getting the message when it comes to impaired driving.

Numbers released on Tuesday show six drivers were taken off the road between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 for allegedly being impaired by drugs or alcohol while behind the wheel.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many drivers make foolish decisions to drive while impaired by alcohol and drugs,” Sgt. Darryl Porterfield said.

“That’s six drivers that could have easily been responsible for the death of somebody’s loved one.”

In what’s become a common theme during long weekends, provincial police were targeting what they call the big four driving offences that are common factors in serious crashes: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

In total, Wellington County OPP laid 207 charges over four days.

Police said 87 speeding fines were handed out along with four for stunt driving and seven for seatbelt-related offences.

OPP are also reminding the community to call 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.

