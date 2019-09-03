OPP lay nearly 1,900 charges related to traffic violations over Labour Day long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve laid nearly 1,900 charges over the long Labour Day weekend related to traffic violations.

OPP’s eastern region says the charges include speeding, stunt driving, impairment, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts properly.

READ MORE: Woman killed by bear in northern Ontario cottage country

They say more than 1,200 charges were related to speeding.

And nearly 300 charges were laid for hazardous moving violations.

READ MORE: Cyclist dead following collision in North Bay: OPP

Police are warning drivers to obey the rules of the roads and to report any dangerous driving.