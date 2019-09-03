Traffic
OPP lay nearly 1,900 charges related to traffic violations over Labour Day long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP's eastern region says the charges include speeding, stunt driving, impairment, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts properly.

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve laid nearly 1,900 charges over the long Labour Day weekend related to traffic violations.

They say more than 1,200 charges were related to speeding.

And nearly 300 charges were laid for hazardous moving violations.

Police are warning drivers to obey the rules of the roads and to report any dangerous driving.

