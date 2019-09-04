Woman charged in London, Ont. house explosion to make first court appearance

The woman charged in relation to last month’s house explosion in London, Ont., is set to make her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, faces a total of 12 charges, including eight impaired driving-related offences.

The Kitchener woman’s appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dundas Street is expected to be brief, but Global News Radio 980 CFPL will have a reporter on scene to track Wednesday’s proceedings.

READ MORE: ‘Like something out of a movie’ — Next door neighbour recounts London, Ont. house explosion

In the late hours of Aug. 14, London police were called to 450 Woodman Ave., a home that sits in the heart of the city’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

There, police learned a vehicle had slammed into the home, striking a gas line, which caused a natural gas leak.

The leak led to a house-levelling explosion that damaged several homes, sent seven people — including six first responders — to hospital and forced the evacuation of nearly 100 homes.

READ MORE: ‘This is the definition of community’ — Hundreds show for Old East Village benefit concert

A community left in tatters was soon sewn back together in the aftermath of the explosion. Less than a week later, benefit concerts were organized for those affected in Old East Village, with later tallies showing more than $100,000 had been raised for the cause.