Former Vaughan mayor, longtime councillor Michael Di Biase facing corruption charge

Former mayor and longtime councillor of the City of Vaughan Michael Di Biase is facing a corruption charge, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a news release Wednesday, OPP said the charge stems from an investigation that began in 2015 when officers received a referral from the integrity commissioner and a complaint from a citizen regarding allegations of corruption.

At the time, Di Biase was serving as a councillor.

Police said he is now facing one count each of municipal corruption and breach of trust.

OPP did not provide information on what the charge specifically relates to “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes.”

Di Biase is now 71 years old and a resident of Woodbridge.

According to the City of Vaughan website, he first served as a councillor in Vaughan in 1985. He was the city’s mayor from 2002 to 2006.

In 2017, while serving as a councillor and deputy mayor, Di Biase resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Oct. 30 to face the corruption charge.