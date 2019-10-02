Mother charged with 1st-degree murder after infant dies in downtown Niagara Falls, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say a 25-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after her infant was found in a home without vital signs.

Police said in a statement that emergency crews were called to a home in the Dorchester Road and Barker Street area, near Lundy’s Lane, at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When emergency crews arrived, a six-month-old female was discovered without vital signs,” the statement said.

“The infant was taken to hospital where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Officers said the homicide, forensic services and criminal investigations branch were called in to look into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, the details of which weren’t disclosed as of Wednesday evening.

The mother, who officers said they wouldn’t identify “in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim,” was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The accused is set to appear in a St. Catharines court on Thursday by video for a bail hearing.