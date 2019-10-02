Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder after infant dies in downtown Niagara Falls, Ont.

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 8:22 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 8:34 pm
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a 25-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after her infant was found in a home without vital signs.

Police said in a statement that emergency crews were called to a home in the Dorchester Road and Barker Street area, near Lundy’s Lane, at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When emergency crews arrived, a six-month-old female was discovered without vital signs,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son

“The infant was taken to hospital where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Officers said the homicide, forensic services and criminal investigations branch were called in to look into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, the details of which weren’t disclosed as of Wednesday evening.

The mother, who officers said they wouldn’t identify “in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim,” was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is set to appear in a St. Catharines court on Thursday by video for a bail hearing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeInfant death Niagara FallsNiagara FallsNiagara Falls crimeNiagara Falls homicideNiagara Falls murderniagara falls ontarioNiagara Regional Police
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.