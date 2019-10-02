Task force recommends replacing Massey crossing with 8-lane tunnel, multi-use pathway

Send this page to someone via email

A task force of Metro Vancouver mayors is urging the province to replace the existing George Massey Tunnel with an eight-lane immersed-tube tunnel — two of which will be dedicated to transit.

The recommendation was made Wednesday after an hours-long meeting that saw the task force mull over five other options to expand the beleaguered crossing between Richmond and Delta.

None of those options included the 10-lane bridge that had been approved by the previous BC Liberal government, and was consequently scrapped by the NDP government after an independent review.

The immersed-tube tunnel option has been projected to cost about the same as a bridge option and would be “moderately challenging,” according to a Metro Vancouver report to the task force.

Immersed tube tunnel construction refers to the use of prefabricated tunnel segments which are moved to the construction site and assembled in the river.

It would require one kilometre of tunneling, a large staging area, and the removal of 1.5 million cubic metres of salt-contaminated soil.

The report says it would have the greatest environmental impact during construction, requiring excavation on both sides of the river, along with the most complex environmental assessment due to potential impacts to fish habitat.

These options also require ground densification along the entire tunnel route, and would likely require two construction seasons, according to the report.

However, the report says the immersed-tube tunnel would cost a third of the money it would take to build a deep-bore tunnel.

Both an eight-lane and six-lane deep-bore tunnel were considered, along with a new six-lane immersed-tube tunnel that would retain the existing tunnel for two lanes of transit.

The task force also debated an eight-lane bridge with a multi-use pathway, and a six-lane bridge that would also retain the existing tunnel for transit.

Now that the task force has made it recommendation, it will be forwarded to Metro Vancouver’s finance committee and full board, and will later undergo public engagement, including with affected city councils.

—With files from Simon Little