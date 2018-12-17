Report suggests B.C. government go back to drawing board for Massey Tunnel replacement

The George Massey Tunnel should be replaced, but not by a 10-lane bridge.

That’s the consensus reached by a B.C government-commissioned review of the project released Monday, which suggests the NDP undertake a new feasibility study on how best to improve the aging and congested crossing, including fresh consultation with local First Nations and the TransLink Mayor’s Council.

The over 300-page technical review, which was completed by professional engineer Stan Cowdell and delivered to Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena in June, suggests the province either build an entirely new tunnel or a shorter, smaller bridge.

READ MORE: B.C. government orders independent review of George Massey Tunnel replacement

That effectively puts the final nail in the coffin of the $3.5-billion, BC Liberal-approved 10-lane bridge concept, which the NDP put on pause in September 2017.

The report says the 10-lane bridge concept “exceeds what is necessary for the region,” and suggests that any bridge that replaces the tunnel be built with six to eight lanes.

Alternatively, it suggests an immersed two-tunnel crossing with up to eight lanes, potentially in conjunction with the existing tunnel, which would then be seismically upgraded to modern standards.

Last month, a report to Richmond city council that included details of a meeting between Trevena and the newly-elected council hinted the bridge concept was dead in the water.

READ MORE: Report hints 10-lane bridge to replace Massey Tunnel is dead in the water

“Given that the previous project was cancelled, the minister advised that any future crossing improvement option would not include a 10-lane bridge,” the report read.

The cost to replace the aging tunnel with a 10-lane bridge had been pegged at $3.5 billion, however a report to Delta council last year found that a competing bid for the project indicated the work could be done for $2.6 billion.

The former B.C. Liberal government had already spent $70 million on preparatory work for the bridge.

—With files from Sarah MacDonald and Simon Little